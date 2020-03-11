Langkawi ferry operator increases vessel cleaning work

LANGKAWI: A ferry operator in Langkawi has increased cleaning work of its vessels to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Ferry Line Ventures Sdn Bhd manager Captain Baharin Baharom said the measures were taken to boost public confidence.

“Normally we do cleaning work every six months, however following the Covid-19 issue, we will clean our ferries more frequently.

“The ferries involved (in the cleaning) are 35 ferries on the Langkawi route, including from Satun and Koh Lipe, Thailand, besides Payar island (Penang), Kuala Kedah and Kuala Perlis,” he said in a press conference, here today.

Also present was Langkawi Marine Department director Ghazali Ahmad.

The number of tourists to Langkawi has been reportedly dropping due to the virus scare, affecting the island’s tourism and retail sector.

To counter this, the Kedah state government has waived hotel room fees for all hotels in Langkawi for six months, beginning March 4. - Bernama