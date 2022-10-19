Langkawi floods: Number of evacueees rises to 62

ALOR SETAR: The number of flood evacuees currently housed at the temporary relief centre (PPS) in Langkawi district has increased to 62 people as of 12 noon compared with 49 people recorded yesterday.

Langkawi Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Captain (PA) Ahmad Shahfikri Darus said all evacuees from 18 families were housed at Dewan Syifak, Padang Matsirat which has been open since Sunday evening.

“A total of 28 adult men, 22 adult women and 12 children are placed in the PPS.

“Among the affected areas in Langkawi are Kampung Teluk Yu, Kampung Sungai Itau, Kampung Kilim, Tanjung Rhu, Kampung Tua, Kampung Pasir Hitam and Kampung Telaga Ayer Hangat,” he said in a statement today.

He added that among other locations affected by the floods are Tabika Kemas Pasir Hitam, Jalan Kelubi, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pulau Tuba, Jalan Penarak, Kampung Belanga Pecah, SK Seri Lagenda, Simpang Tiga Nyior Cabang, Kampung Padang Gong and Jalan Kedawang.

“Among the agencies involved in assisting evacuees at the PPS are APM, Social Welfare Department (JKM), Health Ministry (MOH) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM),” he said. - Bernama