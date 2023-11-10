Langkawi holds spot among world’s premier island destinations

PETALING JAYA: Langkawi has continued to hold its position as one of the world’s premier island destinations.

In the highly acclaimed Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2023, Langkawi has secured its place among the Top 5 island destinations globally, reaffirming its status as a must-visit paradise for travellers worldwide.

This marks another win for the Langkawi Development Authority (Lada), validating its status as a luxury elegance gateway destination. Langkawi was previously voted as the fourth Best Island To Visit In Asia, in addition to being voted as the Top 20 Resorts in Asia where three resorts on the island were recognised.

Condé Nast Traveller, known for its authoritative travel insights conducts annual surveys with its readers, compiled a list of the world’s most desired island destinations.

In this year’s awards, 526,518 of Condé Nast readers filled out their annual Readers’ Choice Awards survey, which affirmed the Ritz-Carlton, Langkawi as one of the world’s finest resorts, featured at number 17 on Condé Nast Traveller’s highly esteemed “The Best Resorts in the World: 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards”. This is a testament to the hotel’s unwavering commitment to delivering excellence and exceptional guest experiences.

Commenting on the achievement, Lada Deputy CEO Wan Kamarul Faisal Wan Kamarudin said: “We are thrilled and immensely proud to see Langkawi being continuedly recognized as one of the Top 5 island destinations in the world by Condé Nast Traveller’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2023.

“This recognition is evidence to the island’s natural beauty, warm hospitality, and the dedication of the entire Langkawi community in providing an unforgettable experience for travellers. We extend our sincerest gratitude to the readers and voters of Condé Nast Traveller who have chosen and made Langkawi a global travel gem. Still holding on to our position in the top 5, this recognition is testament to our commitment to continue delivering one-of-a-kind experiencers to our visitors.”

This announcement comes following the 2022 listing which also recognized Four Seasons Resort Langkawi, The Datai Langkawi, and The St. Regis Langkawi as the Top 20 Resorts in Asia. This continued recognition by Condé Nast Traveller serves as an unequivocal testament that Langkawi offers world class accommodation and facilities. Langkawi has also successfully retained its “green card” status for four consecutive assessments, carried out by expert geologists to retain its Unesco Global Geopark title.