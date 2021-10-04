Langkawi hotel temporarily closed, 59 staff tested positive for Covid-19

ALOR SETAR: A leading hotel in Langkawi is temporarily closed after 59 staff tested positive for Covid-19, said Kedah Health Department director Dr Othman Warijo.

He said they were among 249 hotel staff and their family members who underwent Covid-19 screening and the results for the remaining individuals were negative.

“Those who tested positive are currently undergoing quarantine at home, workers’ hostel and also PKRC (Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre),” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Dr Othman said the hotel management had voluntarily suspended its operation for the safety of the public as well as to curb the spread of the virus.

He said the department’s investigation found that Covid-19 infections at the hotel originated from the locals and did not involve tourists.

He added that the transmission of the virus was under a workplace cluster known as the Dah Teluk Nibung Cluster. — Bernama