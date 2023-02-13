Langkawi-Kuala Perlis-Langkawi ferry service to be suspended from March 1 to 2

ALOR SETAR: Passenger ferry service for the Langkawi-Kuala Perlis-Langkawi route will be suspended from March 1 to 2 due to low tide.

Ferry Line Ventures Sdn Bhd Consortium human resource and operations manager, Captain Dr Baharin Baharom said during that period the sea water level at the shipping channel in Kuala Perlis, Perlis could fall below 1.6 metres, making it unsafe for ferries to berth or depart.

“Passengers are advised to use the Langkawi-Kuala Kedah-Langkawi route from March 1 to 2. The ferry services from Langkawi to Kuala Kedah will be at 7.30 am, 10 am, 1 pm, 4 pm and 7 pm.

“From Kuala Kedah to Langkawi, the ferry services will operate at 7 am, 10.30 am, 1 pm, 4 pm and 7 pm,” he said in a statement here today.

He said tickets can be purchased online through the Cuti-Cuti Langkawi application. - Bernama