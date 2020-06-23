Langkawi marine police nab Thai fishermen

LANGKAWI: Langkawi Region 1 Marine Police (PPM) detained eight Thai fishermen in Selat Kuah waters here early today.

PPM Region 1 commander ACP Rosman Ismail said the arrests were made during an Op Benteng patrol after the boat skipper failed to produce valid documentation.

“At 1 am today, the PPM Region 1 patrol boat intercepted a boat with eight fishermen, aged between 19 and 42, onboard.

“During inspections, the boat skipper could not produce his vessel’s licence, while all eight of them were also without valid travel documents,” he said in a statement here today.

Besides arresting them, the patrol team also seized fishing equipment and 800 kilogrammes of marine catch, all worth RM161,000,” he said, adding that the fishermen were taken to the Langkawi district police headquarters for further action. - Bernama