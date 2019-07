LANGKAWI: The Langkawi Region 1 Marine Police (PPM) have detained three men with four types of tree seeds believed smuggled from a neighbouring country in an operation on the coast of Tanjung Rhu here yesterday morning.

In the incident at about 9am, Langkawi marine police stumbled upon a lorry and tourist boat in a suspicious manner at the location while conducting an operation.

PPM Region 1 commander ACP Rosman Ismail said after an inspection on the boat, marine police personnel found 615 rubber seeds, 157 durian seeds, 10 kedondong seeds and six dokong seeds.

“Investigations found the tree seeds were brought in from Thailand by ungazetted channel. In the operation, marine police also arrested two locals and a Thai man, all aged between 38 and 62.

“The seeds, lorry and the boat engine estimated to be worth RM71,100, as well as the three men, were taken to Langkawi Region 1 base at Bukit Malut and handed over to the Malaysian Quarantine Inspection Services (Maqis) for further investigation,” he said in a statement here today.

Rosman said the case would be investigated under Section 11(1) of the Maqis Act 2011. — Bernama