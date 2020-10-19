Langkawi records zero Covid-19 active cases - district health officer

LANGKAWI: There have been no Covid-19 cases reported in Langkawi since the last patient seeking treatment at the Sultanah Maliha Hospital, here was allowed to leave, Tuesday (Oct 13).

Langkawi District Health Officer Dr Mansor Ismail said the patient was one of five from the Bah Ketil Cluster reported on the island.

He said swift action by health workers managed to prevent the Covid-19 infection from the cluster to spread in the district.

“I wish to inform that the Langkawi District has been in the green zone since Wednesday (Oct 14) after the last patient was allowed to leave the Sultanah Maliha Hospital the day before (Oct 13).

“I hope the residents and tourists who are here continue to comply with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) set and avoid the 3Cs, namely crowded places, close-contact settings and confined and enclosed spaces,“ he told reporters after receiving two units of SensePass Pro - a thermal scanner and face recognition device - from the Langkawi MP’s Service Centre, at the Langkawi District Health Office (DHO) today. — Bernama