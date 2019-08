LANGKAWI: The resort island is recovering from the chaos left by the thunderstorm which ripped through many locations on the island last night.

Emergency sirens from various agencies were wailing almost all night, but today was quieter with the islanders resuming their daily routine.

Langkawi Malaysian Civil Defence Force (MCDF) disaster, operations and training officer Lt Azamshah Apearal said weather conditions were reportedly good today and all relevant agencies were focusing on clearing uprooted trees.

“The agencies involved are carrying out their respective duties. As for the Langkawi MCDF, 40 personnel have been deployed to 10 locations around Padang Matsirat, Kelibang and Bukit Malut to continue the operation to remove uprooted trees,” he said when met here today. — Bernama