Langkawi to serve as benchmark for opening more travel bubbles — Nancy Shukri

KUALA LUMPUR: The travel bubble initiative which will be implemented in Langkawi from Sept 16 will serve as a benchmark for opening more tourist destinations in the country.

In this regard, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri advised those who are planning to travel to Langkawi for a holiday to be responsible tourists and follow the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs) because their action will determine the fate of the country’s tourism sector.

“We want to see how (the reopening of) Langkawi will impact the entire economic sector, especially the tourism sector.

“This will be a model of our (travel) bubble, we want and we hope Langkawi will be a good model to enable us to open more (travel) bubbles,“ she said in a press conference at the Parliament Building, today.

Nancy stressed that all parties should comply with the set SOPs, among which tourists are required to use the transport services provided by travel agencies if they are travelling by land.

Nancy said there were proposals from the private sector to set up a centre for conducting swab tests for tourists going to Langkawi.

“It is a very good initiative, although it is not compulsory for individuals to go for swab tests...I have asked them to speak to LADA (Langkawi Development Authority) and I hope they can work together,” she added. — Bernama