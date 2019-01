LANGKAWI: Tour operators here are upset that the Meteorological Department did not lift a storm warning here earlier, costing them loss in revenues as tourists were discouraged from going island hopping.

Tropical Storm Pabuk had briefly ruined the New Year vacations of holidaymakers in the neighboring southern Thailand chain of islands and atolls. However, the waters of Langkawi were calm and the entire day was sunny.

While Pabuk barely caused a stir here, the advisory disrupted the travel plans of tourists who were warned to stay away from the waters and the coastal areas.

The advisory went into effect at 2pm on Friday and was lifted at noon yesterday. Meteorological Department director-general Alui Bahari in issuing the warning said the tropical storm was at 8.9°N, 98.2°E and was expected to blow at 15 kmph towards the northwest heading to the Bay of Bengal.

Cruise passengers were discouraged from going island hopping at Pulau Tuba and Pulau Dayang Bunting, while beach-goers had to wait until after 11am before theye were assured that it would be safe to swim in the waters here.

Langkawi Tourism City District Council councillor Amar Pared said the authorities could have given an all clear if there were indications that the storm had weakened near here.

He suggested that a centralised agency be set up to disseminate information on bad weather, disasters and emergencies.

“Perhaps the police can become the lead agency in handling enquirers related to the rough weather,” Amar said.

Langkawi Businesses Association deputy president Datuk Issac Alexander said thousands of ringgit in revenue were lost due to cancellations of the island hoping trips and watersports because of the fear generated by Pabuk.

He said that the authorities should be careful when issuing travel advisories although the safety and security of any tourism destination is most important.