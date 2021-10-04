Langkawi tourism bubble: 149 Covid-19 positive cases detected — Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 149 Covid-19 positive cases were detected as a result of screenings at air and sea entry points to Pulau Langkawi since the domestic tourism bubble pioneer project began on Sept 16.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total was recorded as at noon today involving the screening of 40,458 people, of which 34,038 were screened at seven airport entry points and 6,420 others via entry points of ferry services in Kuala Perlis and Kuala Kedah.

“A total of 36,842 people had undergone screening using the RTK Antigen test and, of the total, 149 positive cases were detected and 186 other individuals were close contacts of the 149 cases.

“They have been isolated and put under Home Surveillance Order (HSO),” he said in a statement today.

He said 641 people had undergone the RT-PCR self-test before leaving for Pulau Langkawi and all the results came back negative, while 2,975 children aged below six did not undergo any Covid-19 tests and were allowed to be with their respective families.

On the Dah Teluk Nibung Cluster, which was reported in Langkawi on Oct 1, Dr Noor Hisham said that until today, a total of 249 people had been screened, with 59 of them testing positive for Covid-19, 187 returning negative and three more are awaiting their results.

“This cluster has been categorised as workplace linked involving locals, namely workers and close contact of family members.

“Initial investigation found that it began as a community infection before spreading to workplaces due to the non-compliance of the standard operating procedure (SOP) at work places and hostels,” he said, adding that all close contacts had been identified, screened and placed under HSO for 10 days.

Stating that the infection was under control, so far, he said all cases under this cluster were in categories one and two only, adding that the workers have all been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Ministry of Health (MOH), Kedah state Health Department and Langkawi District Health Office would continue to monitor the situation.

Following the announcement by Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri about more tourism bubble areas were set to be opened beginning this month, Dr Noor Hisham said the MOH would continue to cooperate with MOTAC.

This is specifically to carry out risk assessment to enable more tourism spots to reopen from time to time.

Commenting on the daily Covid-19 cases, Dr Noor Hisham said a total of 15,456 recovery cases were recorded today, thus exceeding the 8,075 new cases.

According to him of the new cases, 7,915 cases (98 percent) were in categories one and two while 160 cases (two percent) belonged in categories three, four and five.

“A total of 867 patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 461 requiring respiratory support,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that 15 new clusters had been identified, of which seven are workplace clusters, six community clusters and one cluster each involving high-risk group and private educational institution registered under the Ministry of Education (MOH). — Bernama