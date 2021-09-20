Langkawi travel bubble pilot project a success — Nancy

KUALA LUMPUR: Pulau Langkawi in Kedah, which is the pilot project for the country’s travel concept, has shown to be a success since it was opened on Thursday (Sept 16) when it recorded a total of 9,500 tourist arrivals, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said that, so far, there were no Covid-19 cases recorded among the tourists as recently stated by Kedah Health director Dr Othman Warijo.

“We can see the potential of Pulau Langkawi, which is the (pioneer) model, that has been a success.

“Generally, other tourism destinations, especially in areas like Genting Highlands and Fraser Hills, have achieved 100 percent rate for full vaccination and are ready to reopen... Tomorrow, InsyaAllah, will be a meeting to discuss the opening of interstate tourism,” she said.

She said this on Bernama TV’s Malaysia Petang Ini programme titled ‘Pelancongan Kebangkitan Industri’ today.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) had previously targeted about 200,000 domestic tourists to visit Langkawi from Sept 16 until December after the resort island’s tourism industry was reopened under the travel bubble pilot project.

It also targeted about 30,000 travellers to visit the island this month.

Nancy, meanwhile, said that her ministry had tabled proposals from tourism industry players to the Finance Ministry, which will hopefully be used as a guide in the tabling of the coming Budget 2022.

“Last Friday (Sept 17), MOTAC together with tourism industry agencies and players hed a “focus group” meeting with the Finance Ministry and we submitted what was proposed by them and it looks positive.

“Our aim this time is to help the people. InsyaAllah, what we have tabled to the Finance Ministry would be heard, especially, for the sake of the small and medium industries as they have been the most affected, she said. — Bernama