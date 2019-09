BUKIT MERTAJAM: The streets of Bukit Mertajam were brightened as people of various races came together to celebrate the lantern festival last night.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said the festival is one of the ways to show Malaysian unity and the willingness to embrace differences.

“I hope the event will continue to get the support of the people of Penang, especially Bukit Mertajam folk, in promoting Chinese culture among the various ethnic groups in Malaysia.

“We can all be united through the promotion of different cultures,” he said before officiating the Lantern Carnival 2019 at the Insa Dunia Food Court here.

Bright round-shaped lanterns are hung across the streets in the heart of Bukit Mertajam for this celebration of the Chinese Mid-Autumn festival.

Various animal-shaped lanterns with LED lights are also carried around by children during the festival. — Bernama