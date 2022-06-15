Lanthanide rare-earth mining project not in forest reserve, CFS area: Perak MB

IPOH: The pilot project for lanthanide rare-earth mining in Hulu Perak is not in the Permanent Forest Reserve (HSK) and outside the Central Forest Spine (CFS) area, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix).

He said the site involved land owned by the State Agricultural Development Corporation (SADC).

“So, any party, especially the NGOs (non-governmental organisations) that claim the area involved is under HSK, I suggest that they check with the State Forestry Department and the Land and Mines Office.

“I have personally checked with the departments concerned and it has been proven that the area is not under the Permanent Forest Reserve or CFS,“ he told a press conference after launching the 2030 Perak Sejahtera Plan here today.

Yesterday, Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM) urged the Perak government to review implementation of the lanthanide rare earth mining project in Hulu Perak, claiming that the project is located in the ecological corridor that connects the Kenderong Forest Reserve and the Bintang Hijau Forest Reserve, which is a wildlife habitat.

On the 2030 Perak Sejahtera Plan, Saarani said it is a comprehensive long-term state development plan, which focus on food security, digital economy, data-driven decision making, responsible and sustainable smart mining, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) corridor as well as governance of state projects.

“The state government will pioneer sectors that add value to the state, increase employment opportunities, bridge the education gap and improve the well -being of the people,“ he said. — Bernama