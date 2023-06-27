Laos rolls out red carpet for Anwar's maiden visit

VIENTIANE: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) was accorded an official welcoming ceremony by the Laos government at the Prime Minister’s Office building here in conjunction with his two-day official visit to the country.

Upon arrival, Anwar, who was accompanied by his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, received a flowers bouquet from local schoolchildren and was greeted by Laos Prime Minister, Dr Sonexay Siphandone and his wife, Vandala Siphandone.

The national anthems of both countries were played followed by the inspection of guards of honour by Anwar, accompanied by his Laos counterpart.

Both leaders then proceeded to a bilateral meeting and will later witness the signing of memoranda of cooperation (MoC) between Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) and Lao National Railway State Enterprise (LNRSE) as well as Mutiara Perlis Sdn Bhd (MPSB) and Thanaleng Dry Port (TDP).

Both leaders will also witness the exchange of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and Electricite du Lao (EDL).

This will be followed by a joint press conference before Siphandone hosts an official luncheon for Anwar and the Malaysian delegation.

Anwar who arrived here yesterday evening for his maiden visit to the country at the invitation of his Laos counterpart, was also accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir. -Bernama