Large-scale drive-through Covid-19 screening centre to open in Langkawi next month

LANGKAWI: A large-scale drive-through Covid-19 (DTC) screening centre capable of handling up to 5,000 swab tests per day will begin operations here next month to support the reopening of Langkawi under the tourism bubble pilot project.

The DTC screening centre located next to the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC) about 200 metres from the Langkawi International Airport is managed by MAJU Healthcare.

MAJU Group deputy chairman Mohd Faiq Abu Sahid said the DTC screening centre, which is the first in Langkawi, is equipped with a laboratory capable to produce RT-PCR test results within an hour besides offering RTK Antigen (swab/saliva) and antibody tests.

“The comprehensive services offered at the centre makes it a one-stop Covid-19 screening centre for the local community in Langkawi.

“It is hoped that it will help the implementation of the MySAFE Langkawi programme to create a safe travel bubble in Langkawi with strict procedures and Covid-19 management operations,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Faiq said the initiative to provide the facility was necessary to prevent the spread of Covid-19 among local and foreign tourists as well as tourism workers and local communities on the island.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri ad earlier visited the DTC screening centre site. — Bernama