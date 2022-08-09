Large-scale poultry project in Rompin to start operation in Dec

ROMPIN: A large-scale closed-system poultry farming project involving an allocation of approximately RM60 million in Kampung Tanjung Seratus, here will be operational in December, said Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

He said the project undertaken by Felcra Berhad (Felcra) on an area of ​about 20 hectares is capable of supplying 600,000 chickens in a 35-day cycle or 3.6 million chickens in its first year of operation.

Currently, the need for chicken in the country is now more than two million chickens per day or about 62.9 million chickens per month.

Through this initiative, he said it can help the country maintain its food supply while also being able to generate the economy by creating job opportunities for local residents.

“Felcra has engaged experts with the technology for this project. In addition, Felcra will also establish areas or sites in other states to increase the country’s chicken supply,“ he said.

Also present were Rural Development Ministry secretary-general, Datuk Ramlan Harun, Felcra chairman Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub and Felcra chief executive officer Datuk Mat Roni Zakaria.

The project is part of a plan to diversify Felcra’s business and not only rely on the palm oil plantation sector.

In addition to chicken coops, a number of facilities are also proposed to be built on the project site, including workers and management quarters, machinery stores, administrative offices and laboratories.

Meanwhile, when asked about the issue of the appointment of the Deputy Prime Minister, Mahdzir who is also UMNO vice president repeated his statement that it is the right of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“The question of the position of Ministers and Deputy Prime Minister is the Prime Minister’s prerogative,“ he said. - Bernama