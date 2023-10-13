Large stride for promotion of vegetarian lifestyle

KUALA LUMPUR: ProVeg International, a UN-recognised international NGO, has expanded its operations to Malaysia through a virtual office.

Its founder president Sebastian Joy said it will work with various stakeholders to replace 50% of animal products with plant-based and cultivated foods by 2040.

“Through ProVeg Malaysia, which is ProVeg International’s flagship office in Southeast Asia, we will promote vegetarian fare as a replacement for animal products.

“It is unfortunate that only one in 20 Malaysians consume the recommended daily intake of fruits and vegetables, which is five servings per day,” he said.

“This is based on the National Health and Morbidity Survey 2019, published by the Ministry of Health. Poor consumption of fruits and vegetables contributes to the increase of chronic diseases such as obesity to diabetes.”

Joy added that what is chosen for consumption daily has a profound impact on personal health and that of the planet, and food choices and the agricultural system also impact the environment.

“Globally, agriculture accounts for about one-third of greenhouse emissions, with nearly 20% of it coming from animal agriculture.

“Choosing a more plant-based diet is good for the individual and the planet. Having correct information and making the right food choices can make a difference,” he said.

ProVeg Malaysia country director Faisal Mansor said he is engaging the government, businesses and local NGOs to drive the shift to healthier and more sustainable food systems.

“ProVeg has gotten almost one million students in the UK and Germany consuming more plant-based options in their schools.

“We wish to promote a similar programme in Malaysia and are discussing it with the Education Ministry and looking into how we can do this.

“With our policy work, outreach to institutions and engagement with the public and media, we hope to raise awareness on the importance of plant-based foods for better health.”

ProVeg Malaysia will also be introducing to the local market V-Label, the world’s leading certification for vegetarian and vegan products.

The Nestle Malaysia Harvest Gourmet line of products has received V-Label certification, while Berjaya Times Square Hotel is in the process of being recognised as Southeast Asia’s first five-star hotel to have 100% certified plant-based food.

ProVeg International director Martin Ranniger said with V-Label certification, Malaysian food manufacturers of plant-based products will be able to certify the quality of their products and build their brands for domestic and export markets.

“Berjaya Group founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan and Top Glove founder Tan Sri Dr Lim Wee Chai are pioneers in promoting a plant-based lifestyle for the well-being of Malaysians.

“In appreciation of their tireless efforts, they have been recognised as honorary advisers of ProVeg Malaysia,” Ranniger said.

Tan said the world will have enough food for everyone if there is less cattle farming.

“Land for cattle and water used in cattle farming can be diverted to growing food. When the world has enough food for everyone, nobody will be hungry and we can have a kinder world.

“We will be kinder to animals and there will be fewer wars and less fighting. We know how much war hurts mankind, the world and most of all, the environment,” he added.