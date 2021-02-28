Larry Sng quits PKR, citing country’s political instability

KUCHING: Julau MP Larry Sng Wei Shien (pix) today confirms his resignation from PKR with immediate effect, citing the country’s political instability as one of the reasons for the decision.

In a statement today, Sng said the decision was also made after consulting with his fellow constituents over the past few days.

He said there was political instability over the past year and this has damaged the country’s economy and affected the people’s well-being.

“I truly believe the best way forward is to put politics aside for now, so that we can help stabilise and rebuild our beloved country together.

“Prime Minister (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) is doing what’s necessary to help Malaysians in this difficult time and I believe that I, too, should play a role to support him. Too much time has already been wasted, politicking and bickering whilst the people suffer,” he said.

Earlier today, Muhyiddin in a post on his official Facebook account said Sng and Tebrau MP Steven Choong Shiau Yoon handed over their statutory declarations (SDs) to express support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Meanwhile, according to Sng, his constituency, Julau in Sarawak is the poorest in the country and people are suffering because of the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I have been unable to serve Julau effectively with the lack of much needed development funds. With this move today, I am confident that I will be able to deliver my election promises to my electorate.

“I won the 2018 election as an independent and now I declare myself as a government friendly independent,” he said. -Bernama