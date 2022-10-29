Larry Sng suspends Zuraida, 12 other PBM supreme council members

KUCHING: Datuk Larry Sng Wei Shien, who claimed to be still the legitimate president of Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) has suspended Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin as a member of the party.

In a statement on his Facebook account last night, Sng also suspended 12 other Supreme Council members of PBM.

He said the suspension which in accordance with PBM’s constitution clause 60 (iii) was taken in relation to their ongoing involvement in undermining the interest of the party and its leadership.

The 12 are Haniza Mohamad Taha, Dr Daroyah Alwi, Rahimah Majid, Dr Sathiskumar Govindaraju, Muhammad Saiful Bahari Sahari, Na’im Bin Brundage, Abdul Aziz Abdul Kadir, Zakaria Abdul Rahim, Muniraa Abu Bakar, Datuk Chua Lian Chye, Datuk Roger Tan Seng Huat and Albakri Salim.

“I strongly despise and condemn such political manoeuvring which has undermined the trust of my leadership and have caused much confusion to party members and the general public at large.

“As such their positions will be suspended until a disciplinary committee is set up to look into the matter after the election,” according to the posting.

He said their letters of suspension have been sent to them individually.

Meanwhile, Sng said a Supreme Council meeting will be called tomorrow (Oct 30th) in Sarikei, Sarawak in view of the urgency of the matter, to discuss and settle the issue immediately.

“I shall be exercising the provision clause 21 (ii) of the party constitution to allow the meeting to be held less than the required seven days notice. Those who have been suspended will not be invited to attend the meeting,” he said. - Bernama