Last Covid-19 patients leaves Hulu Terengganu Hospital

KUALA BERANG: Undergoing treatment for 53 days at two hospitals in Terengganu due to the Covid-19 virus has left an indelible mark on a Covid-19 patient, who wants to be known only as Hafiz.

Especially when he saw his close friends who were also treated at the Hulu Terengganu Hospital (HHT), were allowed to return home last week after recovering from the outbreak, making him the last Covid-19 patient still hospitalised.

Hence, the excitement of the 25-year-old from Betong, Sarawak is palpable when he is allowed to leave the hospital today and described the great news as a special gift from Allah, especially when Aidilfitri celebration is just around the corner.

“While receiving treatment here, I was constantly in contact with my family in Betong, Sarawak via video calls. They were relieved when I told them that I received the best treatment from the healthcare workers in HHT and also at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ).

“We are like a family here, even among the Covid-19 patients, we also developed close bond and I was affected when a few close friends were discharged last week,” he told reporters here today.

Understandably eager to return to his family in Sarawak to observe the remaining of the Ramadan month and upcoming Aidilfitri, Hafiz also expressed hope that the public would not take the Covid-19 threat lightly and that they should always practice precautionary measures as recommended by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“I hope this disease will end soon so that we will be able to get on with our lives,” he said.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Health Department director, Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said the patient was the last Covid-19 positive patient receiving treatment at HHT.

“The patient attended the tabligh gathering in Sri Petaling from Feb 24 until March 4 and arrived in Terengganu for religious works. However, he was admitted to HHT on March 17 as a person under investigation (PUI) after having coughs and sore throat.

“Two days later, he was admitted to HSNZ when he was confirmed positive and transferred back to HHT on April 5 when his condition was beginning to stabilise to continue treatments before being discharged today,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr Nor Azimi said all eight districts in Terengganu have been categorised as the green zone as there was no Covid-19 positive case recorded within the last 14 days. The last case was detected on April 23 in Besut and all 13 quarantine centres had been closed except one in Kemaman. — Bernama