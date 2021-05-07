Last day of Ramadan bazaar: traders accept decision, give away unsold food

SHAH ALAM: Ramadan bazaar traders at the Selangor Economic Development (PKNS) Complex have come to terms with the closure of the Ramadan Bazaar from tomorrow following the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in six districts in Selangor.

A Bernama survey found there were still many customers who turned up and formed long queues to buy food at the complex to break fast and that most of the traders had planned to sell their wares at auction prices about 10 minutes before Maghrib before giving away those which were not sold.

One of the traders, Harziani Samani, 35, who sold ‘ayam percik’ tomato rice said a normal RM7 pack would cost RM5 if they were auctioned off and that she did not intend to charge anything for the tomato rice.

“We feel sad at not being able to trade until the end of Ramadan. Nevertheless, we are thankful because our sale was quite encouraging compared to some other traders who have yet to get back their capital,” she told Bernama.

A “bakar perap” chicken trader, Harris Baharom, 45, said he initially did not agree with the re-implementation of the MCO but, after looking at the increasingly high number of daily Covid-19 infections, he agreed that prevention would be better than cure.

“Many don’t follow the standard operating procedure (SOP), often they don’t observe physical distancing when queueing up. So, it is better to cancel the Ramadan Bazaar,’’ he said.

“I plan to stay at home after this. We also can’t go anywhere on Hari Raya due to the MCO. But, at least, it is not as bad as in India... so, I am still thankful.” — Bernama