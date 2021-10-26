Last flood relief centre in Melaka closes; 166 evacuees still in Kedah, Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: The situation in flood-hit areas in Melaka returned to normal today as four evacuees at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Durian Tunggal relief centre (PPS) in Alor Gajah were allowed to return home.

Malaysian Civil Defence Force Melaka director Lt Colonel Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said following this development, the relief centre was closed at 4pm today.

“Work to restore electricity supply to the victims’ houses has been completed, and they were allowed to return home this afternoon,“ he said in a statement.

In Selangor, the National Disaster Control Centre portal said that as at 4.15pm today, 26 people from eight families in Kampung Giching were still taking shelter at two PPS in Sepang.

The two PPS are at Sekolah Rendah Agama Kampung Giching (25 people) and Balai MPKK Kampung Giching (one person).

In Kedah, 140 people from 36 families were still housed at the Dewan Rakan Sukan PPS in Tanah Merah, near Pendang, which was opened on Sunday. — Bernama