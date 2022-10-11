‘Last GE for me’: BN’s Kampar candidate

KAMPAR: Barisan Nasional candidate for the Kampar parliamentary seat Datuk Lee Chee Leong said the 15th General Election (GE15) may be his last try to win over the mandate of voters there after a losing streak in the last two general elections.

Speaking to Bernama, Lee, who won the seat in 2008, said he would honour the mandate if he was elected the second time for him to be able to fulfil his wish to build a hospital for Kampar.

“As a wakil rakyat (an elected representative), you have the responsibility to serve the rakyat (people). I will serve another five years. If I am unelected again, then that’s it. What can I do?” he added.

Lee is facing a four-cornered fight against Wong Oi Foon (PN-Gerakan), Ching Zhemin (PH-DAP) and Leong Cheok Lung (Warisan).

The Kampar seat incumbent Su Keong Siong was elected in the 14th General Election with a huge majority of 11,801 votes, defeating Lee and Yougan Mahalingam from PAS.

Lee served as a one-term Member of Parliament for the Kampar constituency from March 2008 to May 2013 and lost in the 13th and 14th General Elections to DAP candidates.

Meanwhile, Lee has also added his digital footprint by adding online campaigns through social media in his bid to woo young as well as first-time voters.

“Please come out to vote. Vote for somebody that can bring up development in Kampar. Check their records and compare with the opposition,“ he said.

Kampar has a total of 89,894 voters, up from 69,436 voters in GE14.

Early voting is on Nov 15 and polling on Nov 19. - Bernama