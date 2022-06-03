Last-minute haj pilgrims will continue to be guided

MADINAH: Pilgrims who are still not clear about the pilgrimage and those who received last-minute offer to perform the haj need not be worried because they will still be well guided.

Pembimbing Ibadat Haji Tanah Suci (PIHTAS) (haj guide) Ustaz Mohd Hishamuddin Mansor said haj guides would try to teach privately and provide notes as a reference for pilgrims.

He said that the guides in Madinah and Makkah were not only among the ustaz but also the ustazah because various questions about women and worship would arise and needed the right answers.

“There are also those who will come privately... there may also be those who have not fully understood how to perform the haj because they did not attend courses in Malaysia, we will help them from the beginning until the end,” he told reporters when met at the Anwar Al Madinah Movenpick Hotel here.

Mohd Hishamuddin said a post-mortem would be conducted to ensure pilgrims be granted ‘haji mabrur’ (proper haj that is accepted by Allah).

This year’s haj season will see 14,306 Malaysian haj pilgrims perform the fifth Pillar of Islam with the assistance of 340 Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) officials.

Meanwhile, Mohd Hishamuddin said Malaysian pilgrims who will arrive here tomorrow will be taken to the Nabawi Mosque and visit several historical locations.

Among them is the Quba’ Mosque which is the first mosque built by Prophet Muhammad as well as Mount Uhud and Archers’ Hill. — Bernama