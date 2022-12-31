Last relief centre closed as T’ganu exits second-wave floods

BESUT: All flood relief centres (PPS) in Terengganu have been closed as at noon today, marking the end of the second wave of flooding which struck on Dec 18.

More than 40,000 people were evacuated to 315 PPS in all eight districts in the state at the height of the floods.

Besut District Civil Defence Force chief Kapten (PA) Ramlan Ros Wahid said the PPS at Masjid Kampung La was the last to close at about 11 am, after 22 victims from five families left the place. They had been at the PPS since Dec 18.

“I understand that some of the victims will be staying with relatives as their houses had been swept away by floodwaters,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Disaster Management Committee deputy chairman Hanafiah Mat said 12 families who lost their houses to floods would be given temporary accommodation by the state government.

He said the state government planned to build new houses for those who are eligible.

“The state government, through the Terengganu Islamic and Malay Customs Council (MAIDAM), will look for suitable houses to rent for the victims, with the rental to be fully borne by us.

“Apart from this, we will help to build new houses for those who are eligible,” said Hanafiah, who is state executive councillor in charge of welfare.

The state government had earlier announced a special aid of RM1,000 to about 10,000 heads of households affected by the floods, which will be distributed in January and February next year. - Bernama