PENAMPANG: Police believe they have solved at least 14 cases of house break-ins in four districts with the arrest of two members of the ‘Lastik Gang’ on April 17.

Penampang police chief DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim said the suspects, aged 27 and 37, were nabbed in an apartment belonging to one of them in Manggatal at 4pm after police had put them under surveillance for three weeks.

“Police found several stolen items including vehicles such as Honda Jazz, Honda HRV, Toyota Vios and Isuzu Dmax as well as equipment used for committing break-ins.

“The suspects are from Penampang and Tuaran. They became friends while serving sentence and continued with these criminal activities after their release from prison,“ he said in a press conference here today.

Police are hunting for their accomplice, known as Eddy Christopher Jinni from Penampang.

Mohd Haris said the gang would break the windows of targeted houses with a slingshot to find out if there were people inside.

The gang was responsible for break-ins and thefts in Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Papar and Tuaran involving losses of RM838,000, he said.

They have been remanded for five days from April 19.