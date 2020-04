PETALING JAYA: The government does not announce an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) until it has been imposed to ensure those in the affected area do not flee prior to the implementation.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this was particularly vital to avoid the risk of those already carrying the Covid-19 virus spreading it outside the identified area.

“Many have asked us why when an EMCO is imposed on a particular location, there are no announcements prior.

“What we usually do is we will cordon off the area at night, before announcing it the next day, because we are worried that the residence will try to leave if we had announced it earlier,” he told a press conference that was broadcast live today.