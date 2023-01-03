Late Commando Edrin’s family will receive compensation next month

KUALA LUMPUR: The family of the late Lance Corporal Edrin Baintim, the commando who drowned while on combat diving training in Pulau Undan, Melaka last Feb 7 will receive compensation starting next month.

Chief of Army General Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain (pic) said the victim’s next-of- kin will receive compensation in two forms, monthly and a one-off payment.

“For the monthly payment, the victim will receive a derivative pension amounting to RM459.80, a dependant’s pension of RM287.36 per month and an ex-gratia payment of RM781.63 per month. The total amount each month is as much as RM1,528.80.

“As for the one-off payment, RM14,738.95 will be paid, consisting of derivative benefit of RM9,310.95 and rest day benefits of RM5,428,“ he told a press conference in conjunction with the 90th Army Day celebrations at Sungai Besi Perdanan Camp here, today.

On Feb 7, Edrin, 25, who is a member of the Army’s special forces unit, was reported missing while undergoing diving training 0.7 nautical miles southwest of Pulau Undan.

The victim was said to have disappeared during the ‘Pari Harimau’ diving exercise he was attending which comprised six officers and 37 participants from the Sungai Udang Special Warfare Training Centre.

Meanwhile, commenting on the 2023 Budget announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last Friday, Zamrose said the army was allocated RM6.5 billion out of the total RM17.7 billion channeled to the Ministry of Defence.

“It is insufficient. We understand the country’s financial situation so we will make full use of the existing assets such as the armored personnel carrier (APC) that is placed at the 5th Regiment Royal Armored Corps (KAD).

“Then, at the 1st and 2nd KAD we have the Gempita, while at the the 3rd and 4th KAD, before this, we had the Condor. But last January, we have termed them (Condor) which are over 30 years old as obsolete.

“So our alternative is to move the APC at 1st and 2nd KAD to 3rd and 4th KAD so that they are not so empty,“ he said while hoping that the army would be able to acquire new assets. - Bernama