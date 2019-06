KUALA LUMPUR: Lawyers for Liberty executive director Latheefa Koya (pix) is the new Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner, replacing the outgoing Datuk Seri Shukri Abdull.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), her two-year contract takes effect from June 1.

The PMO in a statement said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had consented to Shukri’s request to have his contract as the MACC chief commissioner shortened.

Shukri was appointed to a two-year contract on May 17 of last year.

“The government records its appreciation to Datuk Seri Shukri, who has made positive contributions to the nation during his tenure as the chief commissioner.

“The appointment is among the steps to reform government institutions,“ the statement read.

The PMO also said that in line with subsection 5(1) of the MACC Act, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had consented to the appointment of Latheefa as the new head of the anti-graft agency.

Shukri was attached with the MACC for 32 years before opting for early retirement in July 2016.

Last year, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the former deputy chief commissioner would return to head the anti-graft agency.

In a tell-all after returning to the MACC, Shukri claimed he had been threatened numerous times when investigating issues surrounding 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and the investment arm’s former subsidiary, SRC International.

He said he was harassed and threatened in 2015 and that on one occasion, a bullet was sent to his home.