PETALING JAYA: Unperturbed by the outcries over her appointment, New Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya has vowed to create a culture of intolerance against corruption through education and other means.

Latheefa, who today started her role as head of the Anti-Corruption watchdog, also said in a statement that any person has the right to question, criticize or issue his or her opinion in respect of her appointment to the post.

She said that flaks received on her appointment did not deter her as it is clear that her job is to fight corruption.

“ I started my first day duty as Chief Commissioner of the MACC this morning. Many opinions were thrown since my appointment was announced.”

“Everyone has the right to question, criticize or express their opinions, it is okay. My job is clearly to fight corruption.”

“I will also look into long term actions, including education, to create a culture that is against corruption. It is the basic right of every citizen

Malaysia to be allowed to live, work and prosper in an environment of free of corruption.” she said.

On June 4, Lawyers for Liberty executive director Latheefa Koya was appointed as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner, replacing outgoing Datuk Seri Shukri Abdull.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), her two-year contract took effect from June 1.

The PMO in a statement said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong consented to Shukri’s request to have his two year contract as the MACC chief commissioner shortened.

“The appointment is among the steps to reform government institutions,“ the statement read.

The PMO also said that in line with subsection 5(1) of the MACC Act, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had consented to the appointment of Latheefa as the new head of the anti-graft agency.