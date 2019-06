PUTRAJAYA: Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo has welcomed the appointment of Latheefa Koya as the chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), saying she is qualified and well suited for the job.

Gobind said he had known Latheefa since both of them practised law together and hoped she would be given time to do her best in her new job.

“I am not shocked by her appointment. She is definitely somebody who is capable, experienced and has a proper understanding and grasp of the law,“ he told reporters after attending Aidilfitri open house at the Seri Perdana Complex here today.

Gobind said there were many attempts and efforts to “clean up” the country, which was the focus of the Pakatan Harapan government in its first year of administration, and there is more to do.

“It is a huge responsibility but again she is someone who has experience and qualifications for the job,“ he said.

On claims that Latheefa does not possess enough experience in leading government or enforcement agencies, Gobind said he himself did not have experience as minister and believes “we have to start somewhere”.

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali believes that Latheefa’s appointment was based on merit as she has been in the legal service for many decades.

“But I am certain that the appointment was based on that particular merit and certainly not based on political ideas,“ he said.

Mohamed Azmin also said Latheefa has not been active in the party for quite sometime as she has been occupied with her legal work in court.

“I think we should give her opportunity to serve the body,“ he said, adding that he also knew about the appointment through the media. — Bernama