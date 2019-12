PETALING JAYA: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya (pix) vows she will not compromise on custodial abuse, referring to reports on one of her officers alleged to have assaulted three policemen during interrogation.

“I have zero tolerance for custodial abuse of any kind,” she said in a statement today.

“All allegations of custodial abuse will be treated seriously and full cooperation will be given to the investigating bodies,” she added.

Latheefa was responding to claims by three policemen from the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division, that they were punched, slapped and kicked by an MACC officer when giving their statement on a case.

She said the three policemen aged 24, 25 and 26, were being investigated by the MACC on alleged extortion of suspected drug abusers.

“This investigation is part of enhanced operations by Selangor MACC, into alleged extortion activities involving police personnel,” she said.

She has also taken note that the MACC officer had lodged a separate report, claiming that the allegations of assault made by the three police personnel, were false.

Earlier today, it was reported that the trio, from the Sungai Buloh District Police Headquarters, had lodged a police report against the MACC officer on Dec 27, alleging they were hit during questioning at the Selangor MACC office in Shah Alam on Dec 24 and 26.

Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed receiving the report