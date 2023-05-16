Latin American Festival to foster cultural understanding with Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR: The 14th Latin American Festival to be held on June 11 in Kuala Lumpur is envisaged to entice more city folks to experience the rich culture of Latin America.

Argentina’s Ambassador to Malaysia Manuel Balaguer Salas, who is also the Dean of the Group of Latin American and Carribean Embassies in Malaysia (GRULAC) said the festival would also be a momentous occasion as it builds bridges for closer friendship between Latin American countries and Malaysia.

“This festival serves as a testimony of our shared heritage, uniting us in a celebration of our roots while embracing the spirit of inclusivity and unity.

“It provides us with an opportunity to explore the multifaceted nature of Latin American culture, appreciating both the similarities and the nuances that make each country distinctive.

“Through this festival, we aim to foster cultural understanding between our countries and Malaysia, build bridges of friendship and promote dialogue among our people.

“We believe that by showcasing the richness of our traditions, we can break down barriers and promote a deeper appreciation for the diverse tapestry of Latin America,” said Salas in his remark during a press conference held here, today.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to Rumah Amal Cheshire Selangor to finance their “Food Cabin Cafe” project which aims to train youth with disabilities for future employment in the hospitality industry.

The day-long festival, which will be participated by nine Latin American embassies namely - Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela will take place from 11 am to 5.30 pm on Sunday (June 11) at Commons KL, Jalan Bukit Bintang.

During the festival, outstanding artistes will join the celebration to bring performances such as tango from Argentina and Uruguay, capoeira from Brazil, folkloric dances from Mexico and Chile, Andean music from Peru, lively rhythms from Colombia and Cuba and the traditional Joropo dances presented by Venezuela.

The event is jointly organised by the Embassies of the Latin America and Caribbean Countries Group (GRULAC), together with Plaza Low Yat, Federal Hotels International, the Latin Women’s Association of Malaysia, and supported by Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL).

For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/lafmalaysia. - Bernama