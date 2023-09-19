Lau Weng San is new S’gor state assembly Speaker

PETALING JAYA: Lau Weng San, a former assemblyman is now Selangor state assembly Speaker.

The former Banting assemblyman is the state’s 12th Speaker.

The 45-year-old DAP man was nominated by Pakatan Harapan (PH) alongside PKR Bukit Antarabangsa assemblyman Kamri Kamaruddin as deputy, reported Star Online.

Lau’s appointment was announced at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly today (Sept 19).

Meanwhile, Perikatan Nasional (PN) nominated PAS deputy commissioner III Dr Mohd Fuad Salleh for the Speaker and Sungai Ramal assemblyman Shafie Ngah as deputy.

This resulted in seeing Lau and Kamri receiving 34 votes each while Dr Mohd Fuad and Shafie received 22 votes.

Lau was installed as Speaker while Kamri was sworn-in as his deputy.

The Speaker holds two degrees from University Malaya; the first in chemical engineering in 2002 and a Bachelor in jurisprudence, in 2017.

It is further noted that the father of three, joined DAP in 2004 and had a stint in an oil and gas consultancy firm for three years as a process engineer before embarking on a political career.