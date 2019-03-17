Launch of Ipoh-Guangzhou flights temporarily postponed

IPOH: The launch of the direct flights from Ipoh to Guangzhou, China which was supposed to take place this month has been postponed due to technical factors.

State Tourism, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Tan Kar Hing, however, said his team together with the relevant parties were looking into ways to resolve the matter.

“We hope to determine the commencement date anytime soon. We still aim for the flights to operate this year.

“We are also planning to launch flights to several other destinations including major cities in Asean countries,“ he told reporters after the launch of Perak’s 27th Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents Fair at the Ipoh Convention Centre here yesterday.

Tan added that passenger movements at the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport (LTSAS) increased by 15 per cent to 315,000 passengers in 2018 as compared to 274,000 passengers the previous year.

He said the state government and the local authorities would seek to upgrade the existing tourism facilities in Perak especially in Ipoh.

At the event Tan also introduced the Hop On Hop Off (HOHO) double-decker bus service which will begin operations on March 23. — Bernama