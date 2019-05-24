Launch of National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign in Malacca on Aug 3

MALACCA: The launch of National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign will be held in Malacca on Aug 3, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo announced.

He said Malacca was chosen as the host for the event to commemorate the place the Independence of the Federation of Malaya was first announced at Padang Bandar Hilir, here on Feb 20, 1956.

“The Cabinet decided to choose Malacca and I was informed that three venues were proposed for the purpose which would be decided later by Chief Minister (Adly Zahari) after getting the feedback from the relevant quarters.

“The three proposed venues are at Dataran Pahlawan, MITC (Malacca International Trade Centre) and at the Proclamation of Independence Memorial in Malacca City. There is also another proposal for the event to be held in Klebang.

“Last year in Penang, approximately 10,000 people attended the event and hopefully, the number will be bigger this year in Malacca,” he told a press conference after paying a courtesy call on Adly at Seri Negeri in Ayer Keroh, here today.

Also present were State Secretary Datuk Hasim Hasan, Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission chairman Al-Ishsal Ishak and heads of the Ministry of Communication and Multimedia (KKMM) departments and agencies in the state.

Gobind said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is scheduled to attend the launch, themed Sayangi Malaysiaku, Malaysia Bersih.

The minister said a special committee would be set up to ensure smooth running of the event with the first meeting set to be held on June 20.

Without disclosing the actual allocation set aside for the event, Gobind said the allocation was approved by the federal government.

“The allocation is from the federal government and the KKMM, and it would be good if the state government can chip in a little more. These three events - the launch of National Month, National Day and Malaysia Day - are important to us.

“It is also important for us to celebrate it together as it will remind us of our history and how we have grown as an independent multi-racial country and show the world that we can live in peace and harmony,” he added. - Bernama