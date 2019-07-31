Launch of national month sparks excitement in Melaka

MELAKA: The selection of Melaka as the host for the launch of the National Month and the Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2019 campaign, which is expected to reflect on important events in the country’s independence history, has sparked excitement among the people of the state.

Most of those met by Bernama really look forward to the event as Melaka was the location where Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al Haj first announced the date of the country’s Independence 63 years ago.

For retired teacher Siti Hawa Abdullah, 61, she was excited as her hometown was where the announcement of the independence day of the Federation of Malaya on Feb 20, 1956, was made.

“It certainly revives the nostalgia especially for those who have followed the history. For me, it is also an opportunity for us and the young people to see and experience the event as well as to nurture our love for the country,” she told Bernama here recently.

Civil servant Shahilawati Shahrudin, 32, said the celebration would give Malaysians not only a deeper sense of independence but also instil a sense of responsibility to preserve the peace and harmony in this country.

“For me, back in the day we only had the opportunity to read or learn about events and history while studying in school, but this time it really brings back memories of 63 years ago,” she said.

For a private employee, Liew Lee Mei, 45, the launch of the campaign in Melaka was unique and hopefully would boost the spirit of patriotism among the community.

“The public awareness to fly the Jalur Gemilang needs to be fueled to create a spirit of patriotism and to express our love for the country,” she said.

The launch of the National Month and the Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2019 campaign will be officiated by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Saturday. — Bernama