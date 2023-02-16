Laundrette operator charged with CBT involving more than RM3.2m

MELAKA: A laundrette operator pleaded not guilty at the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today to two counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving washing machines worth more than RM3.2 million four years ago.

On the first count, Terrence Conrad Fernandez, 43, was charged with breaching a contract by not delivering a number of washing machines, worth more than RM3.2 million, belonging to a company to a place in Penang as was entrusted to him.

Instead, he had sent the washing machines to a premises rented by his own company in Kuantan, Pahang.

The offence was allegedly committed at a factory in the Krubong Industrial Area, in Melaka, in January 2019.

For the second charge, he was alleged to have breached a contract by not paying the rental, amounting to RM24,000, to a company for the premises in Penang, but had allegedly utlised the money for rental payment of his premises in Kuantan, where the washing machines were placed.

The offence was allegedly committed at Block A, Kelana Centrepoint, Petaling Jaya, Selangor, on Jan 31, 2019.

Both charges were framed under Section 406 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to 10 years, whipping and fine, if found guilty.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Aliff Asraf Abuar Sharuddin, while Terrence was represented by lawyer James S. Thanjong Tuan.

Judge Darmafikri Abu Adam allowed Terrence bail of RM12,000 with one surety and also ordered him to surrender his passport to the court and to report himself at a police station one a month.

The court set March 21 for mention. - Bernama