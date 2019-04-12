Laundry owner enjoys viral attention for keeping stray dogs

KUALA LUMPUR: A laundry owner has caught the attention of netizens after she posted a note that she kept stray dogs in the shop.

The owner, who wishes to be known as Leah, told theSun that she was prompted to put up the message on her shop’s window after a dog catcher warned recently that there was a complaint about the feeding of strays outside the shop.

“I was told about the complaint about me feeding the strays outside my shop.

“Regardless, I’m prepared to take the risk if anything happens to them,“ she said.

Leah added that she started to rescue the furry critters after attending a programme three years ago called ‘I want to touch a dog’.

“I’ve always loved animals and by this way, I can do my bit to help the strays.

“There are five dogs in the laundry. I’ll make sure they are fed and spayed.

“The dogs have been with us for awhile. The area is known for dogs being dumped. It’s very sad.

“I’ve often talked (with my family) that we can use our own resources to care for the strays rather than to depend on charity. I hope I can do more.

“I’m surprised by the attention. I hadn’t realised that people would care very much. Maybe this is a good thing to change the mindset of some people to care for strays,“ she added.

The notice to her customers first appeared on Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better’s Facebook page, which has since garnered 816 shares with positive reviews to support the cause.