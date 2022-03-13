Laundry shop owner losses RM1,100 over non-existent loan

ALOR SETAR: A laundry shop owner suffered losses of over RM1,000 after he was cheated by an individual who offered him a non-existent loan yesterday.

Kedah Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) chief Supt Elias Omar said the 37-year-old victim received a WhatsApp message from the suspect who offered him a loan with a low repayment rate.

“The victim, from Kuala Kedah, then received a call from a man who claimed to be an agent of a licensed moneylender. The victim said he wanted to take a RM5,000 loan and gave a copy of his IC and bank account statement to the suspect.

“The suspect then asked the victim to pay a processing fee before the RM5,000 loan could be disbursed to the victim,” he said in a statement today.

According to the police, the victim had used his savings to make two transactions totalling RM1,100 to the bank account given by the suspect.

“The victim then realised he had been duped and later made a police report at the Alor Setar police station on the same day. An investigation paper has been opened under Section 420 of the Penal Code,” he said.

Elias advised the public to be wary of calls from persons claiming to represent any government department or financial institution. He also said the public can check the status of any account on the website http://ccid.rmp.gov.my>semakmule before making any payment. — Bernama