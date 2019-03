IPOH: A Indonesian construction worker was charged in the sessions court here today with causing the death of a compatriot 18 years ago.

However no plea was recorded after the charge was read out to Niwar Ali, before Judge Azman Abu Hassan.

Niwar, 50 was charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder of Rebin Sumadi Suwoko and the offence was allegedly committed in front of a shop at Perak Tengah district police headquarters project site, at 1.25am on April 14, 2001.

The offence framed under Section 304 (a) of the Penal Code carries a maximum penalty of 30 years’ jail and liable to a fine, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Sally Chay Mei Ling appeared for the prosecution while the accused was represented by counsel K. Nathan.

No bail was offered and the court fixed April 14 for mention. — Bernama