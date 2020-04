PETALING JAYA: Contract breaches, non-payment of rental and other legal issues are likely to surface once the movement control order (MCO) is lifted.

To address these issues, the government should enact new legislation as soon as possible to protect parties involved, according to the legal fraternity.

Bar Council president Salim Bashir (pix) said action taken by the government now and directives given by its ministers could raise the issue of legitimacy.

To prevent such problems from arising, he said the government should enact an Act of Parliament to cover all aspects of the MCO.

“It would be difficult to amend the law on a piecemeal basis to protect the people and prevent legal disputes later,” he said yesterday.

“Therefore, we need to pass a Covid-19 Act as soon as possible, like what they have already done in Britain and Singapore.”

The British House of Commons took seven days to pass the Coronavirus Act.

However, Salim said, the British Act has a limited lifespan of a year or two.

“Such unforeseen problems may not arise during the MCO. Even when it is lifted, these problems may not surface initially, but a year or so down the road, problems may arise.

“We should not leave businesses and the general public in a vacuum.”

He expected to see “a lot of changes” in how business is done post-Covid-19.

“There could also be changes in people’s lifestyles.”

He said these changes would need to be considered when debating a Covid-19 Bill. “This will enable people to better plan for their future.

“Given that we do not know what the aftermath of Covid-19 would be like, there is an urgency to get this done.

“We must be prepared for every eventuality.”

Lawyer Bernard Chong said some might expect the rent on their office premises to be waived because their staff are not at work.

“But then many do not realise that their possessions or equipment are still in the premises.

“The stop-work order under the MCO will also cause delays in the completion and delivery of housing projects.”

In some cases, he said there will be a provision in contracts, called “force majeure”, to allow for some alterations.

“At the end of the day, it is important that both sides come to an agreement that will be mutually beneficial.”