Law to introduce race quota proposed

PETALING JAYA: The government should introduce a law that will ensure a racial balance in the job market in both the public and private sectors.

Malaysian Trade Union Congress president Datuk Abdul Halim Mansor (pix) said introducing these ratios and quotas in the private sector, as well as in the public service like the military and police, will reverse the current imbalance in the market.

“Once the government comes up with such an act, it will ensure that all races work together, become equals in developing the country, “ he told theSun yesterday.

Recently, Education Minister Maszlee Malik caused a stir when he linked the matriculation quota to the unequal job opportunities for Malaysians, with some being discriminated against when employers put requirements such as Mandarin speaking only to deter some people from applying.

However, Abdul Halim said one cannot look at just the private sector for a solution of perceived job discrimination when the public sector is also seen to be dominated by one racial group. He added the ratio can be introduced in certain areas, industries or even in management, so that the population is always together, no matter which industry.