‘Lawan tetap lawan’ not meant to fight each other, Anwar cautions against friendly-fire

AYER KEROH: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) reminded the party’s leadership and members not to misinterpret the ‘lawan tetap lawan’ (a fight is a fight) slogan to fight each other.

He said the slogan is meant to fight political rivals instead.

Anwar also reminded party members to work as a team as PKR has gone through a long period of suffering throughout its establishment which saw it rising from the streets with nothing but support from the people.

“We have to come back as a team. It is true that we use the slogan ‘lawan tetap lawan’, but not against our own. Why do you want to fight among friends,” he said at the opening of the 2019 PKR National Congress at the Malacca International Trade Center (MITC) here today.

Anwar, who is also Port Dickson’s Member of Parliament, said party members should refer back and understand the ‘Declaration of Reformation’ in seeking solutions to issues faced in the party.

“PKR has chosen this cause (reformation) to enable it to fight for issues related to the people, poverty, and the marginalised,“ he said.

Anwar also said that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership must not take the people’s given mandate to the coalition for granted but instead work to resolve issues at its grassroots.

Referring to PH’s defeat in the Tanjung Piai by-election, he said that the outcome was a reminder to the PH leadership.

“Tanjung Piai (by-election) has passed ... The result was a shock. Never before in history has the government party been hit so hard,“ he said.

“Take the initiative, bid, think of it (the election’s results) as a reminder to the PH leadership.”