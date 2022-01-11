Lawas Airport closed due to flash floods

KUCHING: Lawas Airport, which is located about 1,042 kilometres (km) north of here, is temporarily closed from today after being hit by flash floods yesterday.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Datuk Khirudin Drahman expects the closure to last for three days for cleaning of the landing strip which was muddied by flood waters.

Meanwhile, flood victims in Bintulu placed at the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at Dewan Suarah Bintulu were transferred to the Muhibbah Stadium PPS this afternoon.

According to the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), all 50 victims from 15 families were moved to the new location as the Dewan Suarah Bintulu is being prepared for use in the 15th General Election (GE15).

“Those affected are from Kampung Kemunting, Kampung Assyakirin, Desa Damai, Kampung Baru and Bukit Orang,“ it said in a statement.

It added that, as of 3.00 pm, a total of 22 victims from 10 families have been allowed to return home, adding that JPBN Sarawak would continue to monitor flood-prone areas to ensure the safety of residents. - Bernama