Lawas flood victims stays at 93 people

KUCHING: The number of flood victims in the Lawas district stays at 93 victims from 19 families as of 8am today.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat chief Major Ismail Mahedin, in a statement said, all the victims were housed at the Flood Relief Centre in the Trusan Community Hall.

He said the eight affected villages were Kampung Seberang Kedai Trusan, Kampung Gelapas, Kampung Perumahan Gelapas, Kampung Masjid Trusan, Kampung Luagan Kelilang, Kampung Tengah Trusan, Kampung Lintang and Kampung Berjumpa Sundar. — Bernama