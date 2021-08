KUALA LUMPUR: All members of Parliament (MP) should “hit the ground running” to help the huge number of their constituents whose livelihoods have been badly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, said a prominent social activist.

“The situation on the ground is really bad, particularly for those who can barely afford to make ends meet or put food on the table, with loss of jobs and income due to the pandemic,” Social Care Foundation chairman Tan Sri Robert Phang told theSun.

“We have over 200 MP and if they pool their resources, there’s a lot that can be done and it will make a positive impact. Stop all politicking and bickering that have done a lot of damage, resulting in political instability and uncertainty in the country.”

Phang said the foundation was doing its best to reach out to the needy with donations, including a recent aid of RM200,000 to the National Heart Institute for the purchase of equipment.

The social activist said he supported the recent change in leadership in the country, cooling down the political temperature so that the nation could move on without undue distractions.

“I also appeal to new Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to set his priorities right, which is to focus on putting the country back on track.

“The people know we are going into very challenging times ahead as the pandemic is far from over and the premier must show his leadership.”

Phang said although the Cabinet that will be sworn-in comprised mainly old faces from the previous one, Ismail Sabri was right in instructing them to prove their achievements within the first 100 days.

Ismail Sabri had said the new Cabinet would adopt a more transparent approach by upholding the aspirations of his Malaysian Family policy.