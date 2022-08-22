Lawmakers slam Hadi over racist comment

PETALING JAYA: PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang has been slammed for his alleged claim that non-Muslims and non-bumiputra are the causes of corruption in the country.

In his statement on Saturday, he said that if the country wants to deal with corruption, it must first tackle it from the ‘grassroots’.

“If not it will eventually become a disease. These groups who chase illicit gains are the ones who eventually control the economy. They then damage our politics as they are the roots for corruption and the majority of them are non-Muslims and non-Bumiputras,” he said.

He also said that anybody can be corrupted, regardless of their educational background, whether they have a degree or a diploma, and only the Muslim faithful can be with integrity.

In response, MCA secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon reportedly expressed shock at Abdul Hadi’s statement and demanded that he withdraw it immediately.

“It cannot be emphasised enough that no reasonable person would ever link the issue of graft with race and religion.

“Such misinformation is appalling, more so coming from a seasoned political leader,” he was quoted saying by The Star Online.

Chong also pointed out that corruption had nothing to do with race or religion.

Penang Deputy Chief Minister II Dr P. Ramasamy also criticised Abdul Hadi for his “ludicrous” remark, which implied that the Malay leaders in Umno were not guilty of corruption as the non-Malays manipulated them.

Meanwhile, Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said that Hadi’s condemnation of corruption is flawed in two aspects.

“He attempts to racialise it to justify his sectarian Malay-Muslim politics that is a betrayal to the struggles of (former PAS leaders) Burhanuddin Helmy and Nik Aziz Nik Mat. He does not provide facts or figures, merely fanning sentiments.

“Corruption is not about race or religion but is largely a crime of the elites over ordinary Malaysians,“ the PKR lawmaker added.